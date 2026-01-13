It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover shares cancer diagnosis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Best-selling author Colleen Hoover has shared her cancer diagnosis with fans, revealing in a post on Instagram that she has been receiving radiotherapy.

The writer is best known for her 2016 novel It Ends With Us, which follows a florist called Lily Bloom who finds herself in an abusive relationship with a neurosurgeon. In 2024, a Hollywood adaptation of the book was released, starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

Sharing a selfie taken while she was wearing a hospital gown, Hoover captioned her post with the words: “Second to last day of radiation! I wish I could blame my hair and facial expressions on @texas.oncology but they’ve been great. Hope you never need them but highly recommend.”

Hoover has not shared any further details on her diagnosis, which comes just months after she was forced to skip press events for her latest big screen adaptation, of her 2019 novel Regretting You, due to “unavoidable surgery”.

The 46-year-old author has gained huge popularity in recent years, largely thanks to TikTok’s avid reading community celebrating and recommending her novels.

open image in gallery Hoover told fans she has one more day of radiotherapy to go ( Collen Hoover/Instagram )

Hoover has now sold more than 50 million books worldwide, and more than 10 million of those are thanks to It Ends With Us.

The Hollywood adaptation of the novel pulled in a total of $351 million (£260m) at the box office but the project was somewhat overshadowed by off-screen drama between its two lead stars, Lively and Baldoni, who also directed the film.

open image in gallery A number of Hoover’s novels have now been adapted for the big screen ( Getty )

After a tumultuous press tour and rumours of behind-the-scenes disagreements, Lively and Baldoni filed lawsuits against each other alleging workplace misconduct, sexual harassment and defamation. They have both vehemently denied the accusations.

The Texan author, who served as an executive producer on the film and retained some creative control, later said she felt “disappointed” by the “ugliness” of legal drama.

The film version of Regretting You was released last October and sees Girls star Alison Williams and Young Sheldon actor McKenna Grace as Morgan Grant and her daughter Clara, whose lives are thrown into turmoil when Morgan's husband, Clara’s father, dies suddenly in a car crash.

Film adaptations of two of Hoover’s other bestsellers, Verity and Reminders of Him, are slated for release this year.