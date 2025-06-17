Katie Thurston reflects on Bachelorette co-star Ananda Lewis’ death amid own cancer battle
Brittany Miller
Tuesday 17 June 2025 04:35 EDTComments
- Former "Bachelorette" star Katie Thurston shared that Ananda Lewis's death impacted her own experience with breast cancer, acknowledging she had been "spiralling for a day" after the news.
- Thurston was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in mid-February, which was later revised to stage four after it metastasized to her liver.
- Thurston revealed earlier this month that she is experiencing memory loss amid her cancer treatment, recalling an incident at the airport where she couldn't remember where she was traveling from.
- Ananda Lewis, former MTV VJ and talk show host, passed away at 52, eight months after her breast cancer progressed to stage four.
- Lewis revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in 2020 and admitted she initially refused a double mastectomy, opting instead to try to remove toxins from her body, a decision she later questioned.
