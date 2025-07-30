Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Watch live: Ozzy Osbourne’s funeral takes place in Birmingham

Lucy Leeson
Wednesday 30 July 2025 07:10 EDT
Watch live as Ozzy Osbourne’s funeral takes place in Birmingham on Wednesday (30 July).

Fans have been lining the streets of Birmingham to pay their final respects to the rock legend as his body is brought back to his home city.

The Black Sabbath frontman’s hearse will travel down Broad Street – with family members following in cars behind – from 1pm ahead of his private funeral.

The cortege, accompanied by the band Bostin Brass, will stop at the Black Sabbath bridge and bench, where thousands of fans have been gathering since the heavy metal icon died last week aged 76 to leave flowers and tributes.

The ‘Prince of Darkness’, – once notorious for his hard-living antics that included biting the head of a dead dove and “snorting a line of ants” – previously opened up about his vision for a send-off.

“I honestly don’t care what they play at my funeral; they can put on a medley of Justin Bieber, Susan Boyle and We Are the Diddymen if it makes ’em happy – but I do want to make sure it’s a celebration, not a mope-fest,” he said in a fan Q&A back in 2011.

Click here for the latest updates from Ozzy Osbourne’s funeral in Birmingham.

